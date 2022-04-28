S. Korea-US Summit to be Held on May 21

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21.Yoon’s spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, said on Thursday that Yoon has welcomed Biden’s plan to visit South Korea from May 20 to 22, just ten days after he is sworn into office on May 10.Bae said the leaders plans to hold extensive talks on ways to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance and to strengthen cooperation on North Korea policies in addition to sharing views on key regional issues.She said the presidential transition team hopes the upcoming summit will provide a historic opportunity for Seoul and Washington to further advance their comprehensive strategic alliance.Bae's comments came as the White House officially announced Biden's plan to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to 24.Biden will be visiting South Korea for the first time since taking office in January of last year and will be meeting Yoon for the first time at the upcoming summit.The two leaders are set to discuss Korean Peninsula issues amid mounting tensions in the region due to a series of provocations by North Korea. They are also likely to examine substantial ways to enhance bilateral ties.During his stay in South Korea, Biden is expected to visit the Joint Security Area of Panmunjeom on the South-North border as well as facilities related to the semiconductor industry, issuing messages on security and the economy coinciding with the visits.Meanwhile, the presidential office said President Moon Jae-in will meet with with Biden at the U.S. leader's request during his visit. They are expected to exchange views on strengthening the alliance as well as advancing the Korean Peninsula peace process. Moon is also expected to request that the U.S. resume talks with the North.