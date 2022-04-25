Menu Content

Politics

Hearings for Incoming Cabinet Nominees Deferred amid Partisan Wrangling

Written: 2022-04-28 11:59:35Updated: 2022-04-28 14:14:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Confirmation hearings for the Cabinet nominees of incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration have been postponed to early next month amid partisan wrangling over document submission and witness selection.

According to parliamentary sources on Thursday, prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo's two-day hearing will begin next Monday.

Han's earlier hearings were adjourned due to a boycott by the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Justice Party, citing the nominee's failure to submit all requested documents.

Also on Monday, hearings for five other ministerial nominees for finance, foreign affairs, land, culture and environment will be held simultaneously with their corresponding parliamentary committees, while on Tuesday, hearings for the science, health and interior minister nominees will take place.

Next Wednesday, nominees for the ministers of justice, defense, maritime affairs and labor will face their committees, followed by those for ministers of gender equality and agriculture on Friday.

The DP is widely expected to disapprove the adoption of a hearing report for health minister nominee Chung Ho-young, who has come under fire for various favoritism allegations surrounding his children.
