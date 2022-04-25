Menu Content

Unification Ministry Calls on N. Korea to Stop Escalating Tensions

Written: 2022-04-28 14:19:14Updated: 2022-04-28 15:50:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has urged North Korea to stop escalating tensions and return to dialogue.

Assessing that North Korea's large-scale military parade on Monday was held to "boast its national defense capabilities and its resolve to bolster its nuclear capabilities,” the ministry called on the North to stop heightening tensions in the region.

Pointing out that this was the first time that leader Kim Jong-un has held a parade on the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, the ministry assessed that such a demonstration was intended to further cement the one-leader system and his legitimacy.

With regards to Kim's speech, the ministry said that although there were no direct messages to Seoul or Washington, Kim stressed his resolve to continue boosting the regime's nuclear capabilities. In his speech, Kim threatened that the state's nuclear forces will accomplish a "second mission" if any forces try to infringe on the fundamental interests of North Korea.

Ministry officials also noted that Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, attended the parade, while the politburo’s standing members expanded to six from the previous four or five members. They added that two military officials were included among the standing members.
