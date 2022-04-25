Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Outdoor Mask-wearing Guidelines to be Announced Friday

Written: 2022-04-28 14:38:54Updated: 2022-04-28 15:00:12

Outdoor Mask-wearing Guidelines to be Announced Friday

Photo : KBS News

The government will make an announcement on whether to abolish its mandate on wearing masks outside.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday it will consider various opinions, including those of the presidential transition committee, before making its final decision. The transition committee said on Wednesday that it will decide whether to lift mandatory mask-wearing outdoors within 30 days of the launch of the new government.

Health authorities, however, explained that scientific data shows the infection risk when outdoors is much lower than when indoors, raising the possibility that they may lift the regulation soon.

In the meantime, visitors will be allowed at nursing homes and facilities from this weekend until May 22. Those who recovered from COVID-19 can visit if they have received two vaccine shots, while those who have not been infected must receive their boosters before gaining access. Residents at nursing facilities must get receive their fourth shots to receive visitors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >