Outdoor Mask Mandate Likely to be Lifted from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is leaning toward lifting the outdoor mask mandate from next week.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum is expected to make the announcement during a virus response meeting on Friday.A government official who declined to be identified noted that infection numbers continue to decline even after distancing measures were completely lifted, while hospitalizations and deaths are also remaining stable.The official also cited expert opinion that it is possible to lift the outdoor mask-wearing mandate due to the considerably lower risk of infection compared to indoors.Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo of the presidential transition team said earlier that the new administration may suspend the outdoor requirement around late May, a statement widely viewed as a warning against hastily lifting the mandate.The government, however, is believed to have concluded that there is no compelling basis for insisting on the rule.