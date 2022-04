Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 28-point-43 points, or one-point-08 percent, on Thursday, closing the day at two-thousand-667-point-49.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell however, losing three-point-96 points, or zero-point-44 percent, to close at 892-point-22.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-three won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-272-point-five won.The won fell to its lowest leve in two years and one month. Global inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive credit tightening and Russia's war on Ukraine have been pushing up the dollar.Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market if needed.