Court Rules against Steve Yoo, Citing Greater Public Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American singer Steve Yoo has lost his second lawsuit against South Korea’s diplomatic mission in the United States.The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against Yoo, who had filed a lawsuit against the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles after it refused to grant him a visa.The court said benefits for common good in denying the visa still outweigh whatever Yoo may gain if the government agrees to grant the visa. It added that the plaintiff does not seem to have made any effort to address his responsibility as a Korean citizen.Yoo, better known by his Korean name Yoo Seung-jun, acquired American citizenship in 2002 with the alleged purpose of avoiding mandatory military service. He was banned from entering Korea that year.He filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Consulate General in 2015 for refusing to issue him a visa for overseas Koreans and the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in 2020.Despite Yoo’s tribunal victory, the consulate general again denied him access to a visa, prompting him to file another lawsuit.