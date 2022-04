Photo : YONHAP News

Natural gas prices for households will rise again next month amid soaring international energy prices.According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy on Friday, natural gas prices for households are set to increase by eight-point-four percent, or one-point-23 won per megajoule, from May 1. The prices for commercial use will rise eight-point-seven to nine-point-four percent.The increases were already announced last year, with two more hikes planned for July and October.The latest hike would raise the average monthly gas bills for a household consuming two thousand megajoules by two-thousand-450 won.The hike comes after the government raised gas prices for households and commercial use by one-point-eight percent this month, the first hike since July 2020.