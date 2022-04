Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to lift the outdoor mask mandate next week amid the continued decline in COVID-19 cases.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday in his opening remarks in a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.Kim said the government made the decision in light of the public's strong wishes to return to normalcy and the continued fall in infections.The prime minister added, however, that the mask mandate will remain in place for rallies, concerts, sporting events and other gatherings of 50 people or more.Kim said that the government made the decision after intense internal discussions based on expert analysis and a review of policy changes in other countries.