Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government is reportedly making arrangements that do not include Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s attendance at the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol.Japan's Sankei Shimbun issued the report on Friday, citing multiple Japanese government officials.The daily said that while there have been growing expectations in South Korea for Kishida's attendance at the inauguration, Tokyo believes it is premature for the prime minister to visit Seoul since South Korea has yet to present solutions to the unresolved issues related to Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and forced labor.Sankei said the Japanese government is considering sending its foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa or other Cabinet ministers to Yoon's inauguration.