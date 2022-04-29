New COVID-19 Cases in 50,000s for Second Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 50-thousands for a second day amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 50-thousand-568 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 30 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-194-thousand-616.The daily tally dropped by about seven thousand from a day ago and remained below 100-thousand for the ninth consecutive day. It marks the first time in eleven weeks that Friday figures posted in the 50-thousands.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care dropped by 26 to 526, staying in the 500s for the third consecutive day.Thursday saw 136 deaths from the virus, up 14 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 22-thousand-724, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide dropped to 27-point-six percent, while around 392-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down 26-thousand from a day ago.