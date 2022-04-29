President-elect to Continue Touring Chungcheong Provinces on Fri.

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will tour the Chungcheong Provinces for a second day on Friday.Yoon is scheduled to visit industrial facilities and traditional markets in Daejeon as well as the city of Cheongju and Eumseong County in North Chungcheong Province, where he will heed public sentiment in the regions.Yoon’s spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, told reporters that the incoming president will inspect key technological sectors that will drive the nation’s future growth and tour sites in the Chungcheong Provinces that are aiming to emerge as innovative cities.Earlier on Thursday, Yoon visited five cities in the region, including Asan and Cheonan, and pledged to fulfill his commitment to promote regional balance.The president-elect will return to Seoul on Friday and be briefed on developments in the selection of personnel for the presidential office.