Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President-elect to Continue Touring Chungcheong Provinces on Fri.

Written: 2022-04-29 10:28:58Updated: 2022-04-29 14:28:03

President-elect to Continue Touring Chungcheong Provinces on Fri.

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will tour the Chungcheong Provinces for a second day on Friday.

Yoon is scheduled to visit industrial facilities and traditional markets in Daejeon as well as the city of Cheongju and Eumseong County in North Chungcheong Province, where he will heed public sentiment in the regions.

Yoon’s spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, told reporters that the incoming president will inspect key technological sectors that will drive the nation’s future growth and tour sites in the Chungcheong Provinces that are aiming to emerge as innovative cities.

Earlier on Thursday, Yoon visited five cities in the region, including Asan and Cheonan, and pledged to fulfill his commitment to promote regional balance.

The president-elect will return to Seoul on Friday and be briefed on developments in the selection of personnel for the presidential office.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >