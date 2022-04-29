Transition Team Says Lifting Outdoor Mask Mandate is Premature Decision

Photo : KBS News

The presidential transition team has expressed dismay over the government’s decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate from Monday.The team’s deputy spokesperson, Hong Kyung-hee, told reporters on Friday that while the team agrees that mask restrictions should be lifted as part of post-pandemic recovery efforts, it has repeatedly stressed that it is premature to remove the outdoor mask mandate at the present time.The team’s chief, Ahn Cheol-soo, had previously opposed lifting such a mandate at this point in time, saying the team would review the possibility of removing the restriction at the end of May.Hong said the transition team cannot help but ask on what grounds the incumbent government reached its latest decision and whether it devised policy responses to a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections.