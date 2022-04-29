Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Transition Team Says Lifting Outdoor Mask Mandate is Premature Decision

Written: 2022-04-29 10:39:40Updated: 2022-04-29 14:23:32

Transition Team Says Lifting Outdoor Mask Mandate is Premature Decision

Photo : KBS News

The presidential transition team has expressed dismay over the government’s decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate from Monday.

The team’s deputy spokesperson, Hong Kyung-hee, told reporters on Friday that while the team agrees that mask restrictions should be lifted as part of post-pandemic recovery efforts, it has repeatedly stressed that it is premature to remove the outdoor mask mandate at the present time.

The team’s chief, Ahn Cheol-soo, had previously opposed lifting such a mandate at this point in time, saying the team would review the possibility of removing the restriction at the end of May.

Hong said the transition team cannot help but ask on what grounds the incumbent government reached its latest decision and whether it devised policy responses to a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >