Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he will decide whether to grant a pardon to former President Lee Myung-bak based on a careful review of legal concerns and public consensus.Moon made the remark on Friday in response to an online petition opposing a presidential pardon for Lee.He said the person who posted the petition stressed the need for zero-tolerance for crimes involving political corruption and an apparent lack of remorse from Lee regarding his crimes as reasons for the appeal to the top office.The president said that many share the view of the petitioner, while quickly adding that there are also those who support granting Lee a pardon for the sake of national unity.