Photo : YONHAP News

Freight trains running across the North Korea-China border have been suspended amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in China's northeastern Dandong region.According to sources from nearby areas, Dandong authorities suspended trains that transport goods to the North's Sinuiju region from Friday, some three months after they resumed on January 16.Workers that load the trains have been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a hotel.Sources close to the train operations say the North requested the suspension after Dandong began a lockdown on Monday amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Trains operated through Thursday per an agreement to transport cargo already prepared for shipment in storage.Trains resumed operation in January, ending a near 18-month suspension that began in August 2020.