Foreign Ministry Preparing to Assist S. Koreans in Beijing amid Lockdown Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is preparing measures to support Koreans residing in the Chinese capital of Beijing amid concerns that local authorities may order a lockdown in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said on Friday that the South Korean government, including the embassy in Beijing, is closely monitoring the local spread of the virus and quarantine measures.The spokesperson added that Seoul is maintaining and expanding communication channels with the central and municipal governments in Beijing, as well as with the local South Korean community and businesses.While it is difficult to predict the local authorities' next step, the ministry is taking into account similar measures by the municipal government of Shanghai in enforcing its lockdown last month.The South Korean government came under fire after employees at the Shanghai consulate general were isolated in accordance with the March 27 lockdown, disrupting their administrative and diplomatic assistance.