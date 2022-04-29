DP Unilaterally Approves Resolution on Judicial Reform Committee Formation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has unilaterally approved a resolution to form a special parliament committee on judicial reform during a Friday session of the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee.The special committee will be tasked with holding discussions on the establishment of a new investigative agency dealing with serious crimes.The resolution faced little dissent after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) balked at holding the proceedings, because the opposition considers them invalid as the two sides had breached their initial bipartisan agreement.Disputed prosecution reform bills that have been referred to the plenary session do not include details on the new investigative agency.The ruling party said it convened the House Steering Committee to discuss that very issue, as stipulated in the mediation agreement brokered by Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and agreed to by the rival parties.The PPP lodged its protest against the DP's latest move, calling it a violation of the National Assembly Act and repeating its argument that the previous agreement was now invalid, thus eliminating the need for such a committee.PPP Rep. Song Eon-seog said that his party made it abundantly clear that it did not agree to convene the steering committee but the DP proceeded unilaterally. He noted that under national assembly rules, parties are supposed to consult when setting agendas.