Moon Urges Military to Maintain Watertight Posture amid N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called on the military to maintain a watertight defense posture, voicing concern over North Korea's recent series of provocations that may drive the Korean Peninsula into crisis.At a luncheon with high-ranking military officials on Friday, the outgoing president shared his fears that Pyongyang may resort to brinkmanship tactics seen during the previous presidential transition when Moon took office in 2017.Moon urged the military to maintain readiness to ease concerns about a security vacuum during the planned relocation of the presidential office, the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) under the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The president credited his administration's security policy for mitigating cross-border military clashes during his five-year presidency, adding many people tend to take peace and security for granted.Moon said his administration managed to defuse tensions and direct efforts toward dialogue and diplomacy while the military maintained its strong defensive posture.