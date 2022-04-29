FM Nominee Vows to Effectuate Chinese Leader's Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister nominee Park Jin said on Friday that he will work to realize visits by the South Korean and Chinese leaders to the others' country and facilitate high-level strategic communication to better respond to bilateral issues.In a written response submitted to independent lawmaker Kim Hong-gul, Park said that President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to advance bilateral relations based on mutual respect and cooperation during phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 25.Under President Moon Jae-in, Seoul and Beijing agreed to push for a visit by President Xi to South Korea once the pandemic subsides, but Xi has yet to visit Korea. Moon visited China in 2017 and 2019.Regarding wartime issues with Japan, the nominee vowed to swiftly open consultations to explore reasonable solutions that are compatible with the national interests of both countries.On the possibility of introducing tactical nuclear weapons or sharing warheads with the U.S. to respond to North Korean threats, Park expressed a negative view, saying the Yoon administration remains unchanged in its stance of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. He instead called for stronger extended deterrence.President-elect Yoon himself reiterated this position in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, stating that he and his team are not mulling deployment of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.