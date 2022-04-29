NEC: COVID-19 Infected Voters to Vote after 6:30 p.m. for Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Voters infected with COVID-19 will be able to cast their ballots after 6:30 p.m. on the second day of early voting for the upcoming June 1 local elections, if quarantine requirement remains in place until the elections.The National Election Commission(NEC) made its decision at a meeting with the heads of its 17 local offices on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections.Health authorities plan to maintain quarantine mandates for those who have contracted COVID-19 until May 22, and decide on whether to scrap the rule after assessing the spread of the virus.The election watchdog said on Friday that if health authorities decide to retain the current policy until the election, those infected will be allowed to vote from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 28, the second day of early voting.On Election Day, they will be allowed to enter polling stations from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.