Photo : YONHAP News

The number of overseas arrivals to South Korea jumped by nearly 30 percent last month.The Korea Tourism Organization on Friday reported 96-thousand-768 international travelers visited the country in March, up 29-point-seven percent from a year earlier.The agency attributed the growth to a base effect from dismal figures during the protracted global pandemic.Visitors from the United States took up the largest portion of foreign travelers with nearly 17-thousand, followed by China with about 15-thousand and the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.The number of South Koreans who traveled overseas last month came to 145-thousand-503, up 96-point-six percent from a year earlier.