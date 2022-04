Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Saturday, the military will allow trips off-base for the first time in more than two years.The Defense Ministry said on Friday that it will allow service members to make overnight and weekend off-base trips again from Saturday.Those usually regular trips were prohibited since the first half of 2020 as military officers sought to minimize exposure at military bases and camps during the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbs on vacations and weekday off-base outings have already been eased.In addition, the ministry plans to ease social distancing measures in the military in two phases starting early next month.The ministry plans to normalize entrance and graduation ceremonies for newly enlisted soldiers at boot camps as early as Monday, adhering to quarantine measures.