N. Korean Leader Vows to Preemptively Contain Nuclear Threats by Hostile Forces

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for maintaining and developing absolute superiority of the armed forces in order to preemptively contain and frustrate dangerous attempts and threatening moves from hostile forces.The North's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Saturday cited remarks by Kim made during a meeting with top military commanders who organized a massive parade earlier this week held to mark a key anniversary.The meeting most likely took place Friday as North Korean media customarily release reports the next day.Kim stressed that formidable offensive power and overwhelming military strength is the lifeline for the country's future and its people saying that in the current world, you need to be strong to defend dignity, rights and interests.He called on the military leaders never to forget their sublime duty and dedicate their passion and wisdom to boost the country's self-defense capabilities.Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission and Defense Minister Ri Yong-gil also attended the meeting.In the recent parade, Kim vowed to further strengthen nuclear power and warned against any forces attempting to violate North Korea's fundamental interests.