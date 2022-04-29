Menu Content

US Urges N. Korea to Refrain from Destabilizing Activity

Written: 2022-04-30 13:27:56Updated: 2022-04-30 13:36:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that North Korea's reported preparations for a nuclear test are destabilizing and urged the regime to refrain from such actions and engage in dialogue.

In a Friday press briefing, the department's deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said the U.S. is aware of reports that the North may be preparing to conduct a nuclear test in the coming months. 

She said such an action not only would be dangerous but would also be deeply destabilizing to the region. She said it would blatantly violate international law as set out in multiple resolutions of the UN Security Council and would also undermine the global nonproliferation regime.

Porter noted North Korea has already launched 13 ballistic missiles this year, including at least three intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM). She urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing activity and instead choose to engage in serious and sustained dialogue.
