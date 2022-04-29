Transition Team Affirms over 33 Tln Won Aid for Small Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee said it will uphold its pledge and provide more than 33 trillion won in emergency relief aid for small businesses hit by pandemic restrictions as soon as the new administration takes office.Kim So-young, an official of the transition team's economy division, said in a Friday statement that President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign promise will be carried out.In an apparent effort to defuse controversy over speculation that Yoon's earlier pledge may not be kept, Kim said the aid plan announced last September was a 50 trillion won package to help small businesses and self-employed people.The 50 trillion includes a 17 trillion won extra budget approved in February.Kim said losses will be estimated in order to offer different levels of compensation and the relief will roll out as soon as the new government takes office.Aid packages of over ten million won are also said to be under review for some businesses.Also, the incoming administration said it will continue to seek support measures to ensure a complete recovery and hopeful future for small businesses coming out of the pandemic.