New COVID-19 cases continue to decline, dipping below 50-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday 43-thousand-286 infections were reported throughout Friday including 12 from overseas. The accumulated caseload is more than 17-point-two million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is at 490, down by 36 from the previous day.Friday saw 70 fatalities raising the death toll to 22-thousand-794. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.A little over 26 percent of ICU beds are occupied while over 370-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.