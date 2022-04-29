DP Nominates Ex-Party Chief as Candidate for Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has nominated former party chief Song Young-gil as its candidate for Seoul mayor in the June local elections.The party said Song defeated former lawmaker Kim Jin-ae in a primary race held via public opinion polls Thursday and Friday. They did not reveal how many votes each contender won.Song, who was former mayor of Incheon, will compete with current Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party.Song's nomination is controversial as he stepped down as party chairman to take responsibility for the presidential election defeat. He was initially ruled out when the DP decided not to hold a primary but handpick a nominee for Seoul mayor. However that decision was later withdrawn.The DP also nominated former lawmaker Kim Kwan-young as candidate for the governor of North Jeolla Province.