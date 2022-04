Photo : KBS News

Beijing has reported 54 new COVID-19 cases with the start of the Labor Day holiday.According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 54 infections including six asymptomatic cases were confirmed in the capital city on Friday.Local authorities said that 14 positive cases came out of the second round of mass testing held earlier this week among all residents of 12 districts which account for more than 90 percent of Beijing's population.The infection tally is expected to rise as a third round of PCR testing kicked off Friday.More areas in Beijing are placed under restrictions where residents cannot leave their residential compounds without an essential reason.To contain the spread, movie theaters and various performances will not open during the Labor Day holiday.