Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 37,771

Written: 2022-05-01 10:26:28Updated: 2022-05-01 13:19:05

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 37,771

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases continued to decline to fall below 40-thousand amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 37-thousand-771 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 30 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-275-thousand-649.

The daily tally dropped by about 55-hundred from a day ago and remained below 100-thousand for the eleventh consecutive day. It marks the first time in 12 weeks that Sunday figures posted in the 30-thousands.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care rose by three to 493, staying in the 400s for the second consecutive day.

Saturday saw 81 deaths from the virus, up eleven from a day ago. The death toll rose to 22-thousand-876, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide dropped to 24-point-nine percent, while around 361-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down 92-hundred from a day ago.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >