New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 37,771

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases continued to decline to fall below 40-thousand amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 37-thousand-771 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 30 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-275-thousand-649.The daily tally dropped by about 55-hundred from a day ago and remained below 100-thousand for the eleventh consecutive day. It marks the first time in 12 weeks that Sunday figures posted in the 30-thousands.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care rose by three to 493, staying in the 400s for the second consecutive day.Saturday saw 81 deaths from the virus, up eleven from a day ago. The death toll rose to 22-thousand-876, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide dropped to 24-point-nine percent, while around 361-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down 92-hundred from a day ago.