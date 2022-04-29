Assembly Passes One of Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has passed one of two bills aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers amid strong protests from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).The revision of the Prosecutors' Office Act was passed in a 172-3 vote, with two abstentions, during a parliamentary plenary session on Saturday afternoon. The PPP boycotted the vote to protest the passage of the bill.Right after the passage, the ruling Democratic Party, which holds the majority in parliament, submitted the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, the remaining half of the reform bills, for a plenary vote.The PPP then launched a filibuster to delay the passage at around 5 p.m., beginning with Rep. Kim Hyung-dong.The filibuster lasted for about seven hours and ended just before midnight as the DP passed a bill that ends the parliamentary assembly session.According to Assembly rules, when a parliamentary session comes to a close during a filibuster, the debate is considered to have ended and the bill is automatically put to a vote at the next session.The assembly is set to convene a plenary session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to put the bill to a vote.