Economy

S. Korea's Exports of Farm, Food Products Hit Record High in Q1

Written: 2022-05-01 13:36:22Updated: 2022-05-01 17:57:20

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of agricultural, livestock, forestry and food products hit a record high in the first quarter.

According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute on Sunday, outbound shipments of those products came to two-point-21 billion U.S. dollars in the January-March period.

It represents an on-year rise of eleven percent and the largest first quarter figure.

Exports of processed food products, including instant noodle ramyeon, rose by 12-point-seven percent on-year to one-point-69 billion dollars.

Livestock exports jumped by 24-point-two percent on-year to 150 million dollars, while shipments of forestry products gained one-point-eight percent to 110 million dollars.

The country's imports of those products rose by 22-point-six percent on-year to 11-point-52 billion dollars in the first quarter.
