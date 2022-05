Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella labor union will hold rallies across the nation on Sunday to mark Labor Day.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the country's two umbrella labor organizations, will stage rallies nationwide at 2 p.m. to mark International Labor Day.The rallies will be held in 16 cities and provinces across the nation, including Seoul, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju and Jeju Island.The KCTU will pledge to fight for decent jobs and labor rights without discrimination, while urging the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol government to withdraw anti-labor policies.About ten-thousand people are expected to participate in the planned rally in central Seoul. After the rally, protesters plan to march to the office of Yoon's transition committee in the Jongno district.