Yoon Unveils his Picks for Senior Presidential Secretaries

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has unveiled his picks for senior presidential secretaries.Chang Je-won, who is serving Yoon’s chief of staff during the transition period, announced in a press conference on Sunday that Yoon selected former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han as the chief of the national security office.Kim Tae-hyo, former presidential secretary on national security strategy, was named the first deputy director of the national security office, while Shin In-ho, former risk management officer at the same office, has been tapped the second deputy director.Kim Yong-hyun, former operations director at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will lead the presidential security service.For senior secretaries, Yoon appointed former Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as his senior economic secretary and Ahn Sang-hoon, a Seoul National University professor, as his senior social secretary.Former lawmaker Lee Jin-bok was named as Yoon's senior political secretary, while Choi Young-bum, vice president at Hyosung Group, was selected as senior communications secretary.Yoon picked former lawmaker Kang Seung-kyoo as his senior civil society secretary.Kang In-sun, Yoon's current spokesperson for foreign press, was named the presidential spokesperson.