Yoon Unveils his Picks for Senior Presidential Secretaries

Written: 2022-05-01 14:45:34Updated: 2022-05-01 17:56:50

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has unveiled his picks for senior presidential secretaries.

Chang Je-won, who is serving Yoon’s chief of staff during the transition period, announced in a press conference on Sunday that Yoon selected former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han as the chief of the national security office.

Kim Tae-hyo, former presidential secretary on national security strategy, was named the first deputy director of the national security office, while Shin In-ho, former risk management officer at the same office, has been tapped the second deputy director.

Kim Yong-hyun, former operations director at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will lead the presidential security service.

For senior secretaries, Yoon appointed former Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as his senior economic secretary and Ahn Sang-hoon, a Seoul National University professor, as his senior social secretary.

Former lawmaker Lee Jin-bok was named as Yoon's senior political secretary, while Choi Young-bum, vice president at Hyosung Group, was selected as senior communications secretary.

Yoon picked former lawmaker Kang Seung-kyoo as his senior civil society secretary.

Kang In-sun, Yoon's current spokesperson for foreign press, was named the presidential spokesperson.
