Written: 2022-05-02 08:03:27Updated: 2022-05-02 10:26:06

Outdoor Mask Mandate Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The outdoor mask mandate has been lifted amid a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters decided to lift the requirement from Monday, citing the continued decline in infections.

The move comes 566 days after the government introduced the mask mandate in October 2020, and now leaves only a comprehensive mask-wearing mandate indoors.

The outdoor mask mandate, however, will remain in place for rallies, concerts, sporting events and other gatherings of 50 people or more.

People with a fever, cough or other COVID-19 symptoms, senior citizens and unvaccinated people are strongly recommended to wear masks outdoors.

Mask wearing is also recommended when it is difficult for people to keep a one-meter distance from each other at gatherings.
