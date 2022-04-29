China's Top Nuke Envoy in S. Korea for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China's top nuclear envoy Liu Xiaoming arrived in South Korea on Sunday for talks on North Korea issues.Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, the special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs told reporters that he will meet officials of the incumbent and incoming Korean governments to exchange opinions on political solutions to Korean peninsula issues.Asked about China's role in the North Korean nuclear issue, Liu said that China has played a constructive role and will continue to do so.He added, however, that the United States and North Korea are responsible for resolving the issues on the Korean Peninsula, not China.The Chinese envoy said that the cause of the hostility between Washington and Pyongyang is deep distrust between them, urging the two sides to engage in meaningful and sincere dialogue.Regarding the North Korean nuclear issue, Liu said China is always supportive of denuclearization, but each country's security should also be taken into consideration.The envoy reaffirmed that China objects to any act that may escalate tensions, adding that he believes political resolutions are still possible for issues on the Korean Peninsula.Liu is set to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Tuesday.