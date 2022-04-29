Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Son Heung-min Scores 2 Goals to Set New Career High

Written: 2022-05-02 08:27:53Updated: 2022-05-02 10:30:22

Son Heung-min Scores 2 Goals to Set New Career High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has set a new career high for league goals and entered South Korean footballing history along the way.

Son scored two goals in a match against Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, contributing to his team's 3-1 victory.

The goals were Son's 18th and 19th of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. The brace brought Son to a career high of 19 goals in a season, surpassing his previous record of 17 goals.

Son also broke Cha Bum-kun's decades-old record for most goals in a season by a South Korean player in European leagues. Cha scored 17 goals in Germany's Bundesliga in the 1985-1986 season.

With 19 goals, Son moved up to second in the race for the Golden Boot, the seasonal Premier League award given to the top scorer.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >