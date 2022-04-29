Son Heung-min Scores 2 Goals to Set New Career High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has set a new career high for league goals and entered South Korean footballing history along the way.Son scored two goals in a match against Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, contributing to his team's 3-1 victory.The goals were Son's 18th and 19th of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. The brace brought Son to a career high of 19 goals in a season, surpassing his previous record of 17 goals.Son also broke Cha Bum-kun's decades-old record for most goals in a season by a South Korean player in European leagues. Cha scored 17 goals in Germany's Bundesliga in the 1985-1986 season.With 19 goals, Son moved up to second in the race for the Golden Boot, the seasonal Premier League award given to the top scorer.