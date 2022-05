Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold confirmation hearings for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo and five Cabinet minister nominees on Monday.According to parliament, the confirmation hearings for the six nominees will be held simultaneously on Monday.The hearing for Han was initially scheduled for March 25 and 26, but fell through as the ruling Democratic Party boycotted the hearing citing Han's failure to submit materials they had requested. The rescheduled hearing for Han will be held on Monday and Tuesday.Also facing hearings on Monday are five ministerial nominees for finance, foreign affairs, land, culture and environment.