DP Asks Pres. Office to Postpone Cabinet Meeting over Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has asked the presidential office to postpone its Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday morning so that President Moon Jae-in can promulgate the prosecution reform bills in the meeting.Rep. Yun Ho-jung, chair of the DP's emergency planning committee, told reporters on Sunday that he understands the party has made the request to the top office, although he did not do it himself.The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary session on Tuesday morning to hold a vote on the remaining prosecution reform bill aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers.A DP official said that if the bill passes in parliament on Tuesday morning, it would take some time to send the bill to the Cabinet meeting, so the party asked the presidential office to delay the meeting.The top office appears to be open to rescheduling the Cabinet meeting.The main opposition People Power Power criticized the DP's move as cheating, while asking President Moon to veto the bill.