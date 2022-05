Photo : YONHAP News

Colombia's Air Force has reportedly picked South Korea's TA-50 and FA-50 Golden Eagles as its next jet trainers.According to Defense News, a U.S. media on military and defense news, on Saturday, the Colombian Air Force plans to acquire at least 20 advanced jet trainers with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities under a project estimated to be worth 600 million U.S. dollars.The Colombian Air Force reportedly denied negotiations are underway with Korea Aerospace Industries over the purchase of the Korean jet trainers.However, local sources told the media that the Colombian government has acknowledged the Air Force’s preference for the South Korean aircraft.South Korea is reportedly vying against Italian firm Leonardo in the competition.