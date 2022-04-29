PPP Launches Protest in Front of Presidential Office over Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have launched a protest in front of the presidential office to protest the ruling Democratic Party's push to pass the controversial prosecution reform bills.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and other top officials staged a rally on Sunday, demanding a meeting with President Moon Jae-in and asking the president to veto the bills.Kweon said that he requested a meeting with Moon on Friday, but the top office has yet to reply.The floor leader said President Moon was not listening to the public's voice, blinded by his supporters inside the presidential office. Kweon said he hopes to convey the public's opinion and explain why they are against the prosecution reform bills in a meeting with Moon.The PPP floor leader also said President Moon should exercise his right to veto the bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative rights.PPP lawmakers plan to take turns to continue the protest until the president accepts their calls to meet and veto the bills.