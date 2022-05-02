New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 20,084, Lowest Since Feb. 1

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases continued to decline to fall to the 20-thousands amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 20-thousand-84 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 26 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-295-thousand-733.The daily tally dropped by some 17-thousand from a day ago to remain below 100-thousand for the 12th consecutive day.The figure posted in the 20-thousands for the first time in 87 days since February 4, when it marked 27-thousand-435. The figure is the lowest in 90 days since February 1.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care also dropped by 32 to 461, staying in the 400s for the third consecutive day.Sunday saw 83 deaths from the virus, up two from a day ago. The death toll came to to 22-thousand-958, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.Amid the continued drops in infections, critical patients and deaths, the outdoor mask mandate was lifted from Monday.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stands at 25-point-five percent, while around 320-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.