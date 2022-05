Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission has confirmed seven electoral districts that will hold by-elections on the same day as the June 1 local elections.The commission unveiled the seven districts on Monday, which include Suseong-B District in Daegu and Gyeyang-B District in Incheon.The seven districts will be holding the by-elections as the lawmakers that represented the districts have all stepped down in a bid to run for the top posts of metropolitan and provincial governments in the upcoming local elections.The NEC will accept applications for candidates on May 12 and 13 and candidates will be allowed to officially start their campaigns from May 19.