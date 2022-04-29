Menu Content

N. Korean Leader Takes Commemorative Photo with Young Adults who Participated in Parade

Written: 2022-05-02 11:06:38Updated: 2022-05-02 14:18:04

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has commended university students and young laborers who took part in last week’s military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said Monday that Kim took a commemorative photo with the group of young adults on Sunday.

According to the daily, Kim highly regarded the young adults’ contribution in the military parade, which it described as a great occasion of unprecedented unity and a stage where the North put its national strength on display.

The move comes after Kim took commemorative photos last Wednesday with soldiers who had taken part in the military parade. Two days later, the North Korean leader also took such photos with top military officials who had commanded the parade.

Observers say that by taking such photos, Kim is aiming to promote solidarity and loyalty.
