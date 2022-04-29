Parties Clash as PM Nominee's Confirmation Hearing Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties have clashed once again over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's pick for prime minister in relation to material submission as the confirmation hearing kicked off.During the hearing for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Monday, lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor Justice Party criticized Han for still refusing to submit all requested documents and asked for the materials to be submitted by 2 p.m.These include documents detailing his earnings from one of the nation’s top law firms during his time as an adviser as well as sales of his wife's artwork related to allegations of conflict of interest.A lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party defended the candidate, saying that the amount of documents submitted are more than double that of other candidates but requested verification on whether additional documents needed to be submitted.This comes after the hearing for Han fell through last week as the DP and Justice Party boycotted the hearing, citing Han's failure to submit materials they had requested.