Foreign Minister Nominee Vows Strong Alliance with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominee for foreign minister, Park Jin, has vowed to establish a strong alliance with the U.S. to tackle the many foreign policy issues facing South Korea.During his confirmation hearing on Monday, Park added that he will successfully prepare for the first South Korea-U.S. summit to be held less than two weeks after Yoon’s inauguration and further develop bilateral ties to a higher-level comprehensive strategic alliance.On the issue of North Korea's continuous missile testing, he emphasized that the incoming administration will strengthen its defense posture with the U.S. and work with the global community to implement international sanctions. He added, however, that the door to dialogue will always be open.Regarding relations with Japan, Park said on the basis of correct historical awareness, he will establish a cooperative relationship over common interests and values and also expand trilateral ties between Japan, the U.S., and South Korea.He also vowed that the country will play a key role in the international community and he will work toward making South Korea a member of the UN Security Council, Economic and Social Council and the Human Rights Council at the same time.