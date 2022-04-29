Presidential Transition Team Announces Measures to Fight against Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team has announced measures to fight against fake news, vowing transparency for popular web portals in South Korea.The head of the transition team’s science, technology and education division, Park Sung-joong, said in a briefing on Monday that the administration will be making an algorithm verification system for popular web portals such as Naver and Kakao to improve their transparency and reliability.He explained that these web portals have effectively exercised editorial rights, such as arranging leading news stories which in turn heavily influences public opinion, going beyond the role of internet gateway.To prevent this, Park announced that an algorithm transparency committee will be formed with experts to be installed within these web portal companies.He emphasized that the government will not be directly intervening with the verification but rather the committee will be verifying the companies' algorithm standards and revealing them to the public.He also vowed major changes to the current news partnership evaluation committee of Naver and Kakao, which chooses news agencies to show on the portals, to ensure that no sitting committee member has a conflict of interest.