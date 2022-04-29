Foreign Minister Nominee Cautious on THAAD Expansion

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominee for foreign minister, Park Jin, has said the new administration will need to seriously discuss the deployment of additional U.S. THAAD anti-missile systems.During a confirmation hearing on Monday, Park emphasized the importance of avoiding a negative impact on the economy due to security issues, explaining that the incoming government's THAAD-related remarks were made in response to the perceived threat posed by North Korea through its recent ballistic tests.Park’s answer appeared to strike a more considered tone than past statements by Yoon’s side, with the president-elect previously pledging to purchase an additional THAAD U.S. missile system and have the South Korean military directly operate it during his campaign.Bilateral relations between China and South Korea hit a snag back in 2016 with the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system.