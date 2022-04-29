Foreign Minister Nominee Cautious on THAAD Expansion

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominee for foreign minister, Park Jin, has said the new administration will need to seriously discuss the deployment of additional U.S. THAAD anti-missile systems.
During a confirmation hearing on Monday, Park emphasized the importance of avoiding a negative impact on the economy due to security issues, explaining that the incoming government's THAAD-related remarks were made in response to the perceived threat posed by North Korea through its recent ballistic tests.
Park’s answer appeared to strike a more considered tone than past statements by Yoon’s side, with the president-elect previously pledging to purchase an additional THAAD U.S. missile system and have the South Korean military directly operate it during his campaign.
Bilateral relations between China and South Korea hit a snag back in 2016 with the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system.