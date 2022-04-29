Japan to Send Foreign Minister to President-Elect Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government is reportedly making arrangements for foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to attend President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony.According to government officials quoted by Kyodo News on Monday, despite Seoul's wishes for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend the May 10 event, Tokyo has decided that the leader cannot go without any guarantee of progress regarding disputed historical issues.Kyodo added that Hayashi is expected to meet with key officials of the new administration during his stay to affirm the commitment from both sides to mend ties. The foreign minister may possibly meet with Yoon as well.In addition to expectations in Seoul that Kishida might attend the ceremony, there was also internal pressure with the Japanese paper, the Asahi Shimbun, last week calling for the prime minister’s attendance as a demonstration of a renewed willingness to work together.