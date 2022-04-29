Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Japan to Send Foreign Minister to President-Elect Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Written: 2022-05-02 14:29:22Updated: 2022-05-02 14:48:03

Japan to Send Foreign Minister to President-Elect Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government is reportedly making arrangements for foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to attend President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony.

According to government officials quoted by Kyodo News on Monday, despite Seoul's wishes for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend the May 10 event, Tokyo has decided that the leader cannot go without any guarantee of progress regarding disputed historical issues.

Kyodo added that Hayashi is expected to meet with key officials of the new administration during his stay to affirm the commitment from both sides to mend ties. The foreign minister may possibly meet with Yoon as well.

In addition to expectations in Seoul that Kishida might attend the ceremony, there was also internal pressure with the Japanese paper, the Asahi Shimbun, last week calling for the prime minister’s attendance as a demonstration of a renewed willingness to work together.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >