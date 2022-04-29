Chinese Source Confirms Large Radar Intended to Monitor Korean Peninsula, Japan

Photo : KBS News

A large radar in eastern China is known to have been in use for some time to monitor missile activity in northeast Asia.A military source cited by South China Morning Post on Monday confirmed previous reports that the large phased array radar has been in use for some time to monitor missile threats from North and South Korea as well as Japan.Previously, Defense News had reported that China built a new long-range, early-warning radar that can detect ballistic missiles from thousands of kilometers away, likely giving it coverage of all of Japan.This was based on a satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies back in February that showed a large radar on a mountain top in Shandong, an eastern province that faces the Korean Peninsula across the Yellow Sea.The imagery suggested the radar had been built sometime after November 2019, next to an older radar that monitors ballistic activity from Taiwan.The reports come amid heightened tensions following North Korea's continuous missile tests.