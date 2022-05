Photo : YONHAP News

A third court has ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to sell its assets in South Korea to compensate people forced to work for the company during World War II.According to a nongovernmental organization helping victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on Monday, a court in Daejeon on Friday accepted a petition from Park Hae-ok to sell off two patents owned by Mitsubishi.It is the third court order against Mitsubishi following cases filed by two other women, Yang Geum-deok and Kim Seong-ju. Courts had already ordered Mitsubishi to sell two trademark rights and two patent rights.Petitions filed by Yang and Kim, however, are currently pending at the Supreme Court after Mitsubishi appealed the cases.Mitsubishi is expected to appeal the latest ruling as well.